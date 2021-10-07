Lille and Marseille away fans banned from traveling in 2021

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — The French league has banned fans from Lille and Marseille from traveling to away games for the rest of the year following violence in recent games. The LFP’s disciplinary committee gave each club a suspended deduction of one point. Lens was also given a suspended one-point deduction and ordered to play two home games without fans. Angers had one section of its stadium closed for two games. Both clubs had already served those punishments but Angers was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros.