No. 19 Wake Forest visits Syracuse, looks to stay unbeaten

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 19 Wake Forest travels to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon looking to remain unbeaten and atop the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. It’s just the second road contest for the Demon Deacons but their fourth straight conference game. Syracuse lost last week at Florida State on a last-second field goal by the Seminoles and have won two straight in the Carrier Dome since losing to Rutgers last month.