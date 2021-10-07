Ravens host Colts hoping for more prime-time success

AP National Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are 16-2 at home in prime time under coach John Harbaugh. They’ll put that mark on the line in a Monday night game against Indianapolis. Ravens linebacker Justin Houston, who played for the Colts the past two seasons, needs 1 1/2 sacks to reach 100 for his career. Baltimore has a chance to set an NFL record with its 44th straight 100-yard rushing game. Pittsburgh had 43 in a row from 1974-77.