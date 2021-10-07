Son lifts unbeaten South Korea to qualifier win over Syria

AP National Sports

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Son Heung-min’s late goal has given South Korea a 2-1 win over Syria and kept his team unbeaten in its Asian qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup. Son shot home from close range with one minute remaining. That put South Korea on top of Group A after three games. The top two from both six-team groups qualify for Qatar automatically. Syria has one point from three games. It looked to be a frustrating evening for the Koreans, who dominated. They didn’t take the lead until after the break. But Syria leveled. Son came through just in time.