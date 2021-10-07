Skip to Content
Struggling Wisconsin looks to bounce back against Illinois

By TERRY TOWERY
Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Wisconsin visits Illinois on Saturday after suffering consecutive losses for just the fifth time in seven seasons under coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers are off to their worst start since 1990 and are 5-8 over their last 13 games. Standing in the Badgers’ way is their former coach Bret Bielema and an Illinois squad that has also stumbled this season. Both teams are eager for a win before heading into the bulk of their Big Ten schedules.

