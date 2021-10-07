Tom Brady faces familiar foe outside AFC East for 1st time

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Tom Brady faces Miami for the first time outside the AFC East when the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dolphins. As a member of the New England Patriots, Brady threw for 8,185 yards and 67 touchdowns in 35 regular-season games between the teams. The Dolphins also had been been a bit of a nemesis, going 6-6 against Brady in seasons immediately following Super Bowls the quarterback won with the Patriots.