Winless Lions take 7-game skid vs. Vikings to Minnesota

By The Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have lost seven straight games to the Vikings. They visit Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are 0-4 this year and have dropped eight in a row dating to last season. The Vikings are 1-3. They gave nine carries to running back Dalvin Cook last week while he worked his way through a sprained ankle. Cook had a career-high 206 yards rushing against Detroit last year. The Lions are down several key players. They put center Frank Ragnow and linebacker Romeo Okwara on injured reserve this week.