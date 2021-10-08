Barcelona to play away from Camp Nou during stadium overhaul

AP National Sports

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will play at another stadium for up to a year when the club starts its planned modernization of Camp Nou stadium. Club president Joan Laporta says that he wants to begin the long-delayed overhaul in the summer of 2022. He says the team will need to find another home for the first year of work on the stadium. Laporta added that the leading option is to play at the club’s Johan Cruyff Stadium at its training complex on the outskirts of Barcelona. The 6,000-seat Johan Cruyff would be expanded to 50,000.