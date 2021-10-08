Budge Patty, 1950 Wimbledon, Roland Garros champ, dies at 97

AP National Sports

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former No. 1-ranked tennis player John Edward “Budge” Patty has died at age 97. The American won back-to-back major titles at the French Championships and Wimbledon in 1950. The International Tennis Hall of Fame said Patty died on Sunday at a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland. Patty lost the final at Roland Garros in 1949 before beating future Hall of Famer Jaroslav Drobny in five sets for the title the following year. He then defeated another Hall of Famer, Frank Sedgman, in the Wimbledon final. He was one of three Americans to win at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year.