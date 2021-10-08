Daniel James scores for Wales to hold host Czechs to 2-2

AP National Sports

PRAGUE (AP) — Daniel James scored in the second half for Wales to hold host Czech Republic 2-2 in World Cup qualifying. James also scored in the 1-0 victory over the Czechs in Cardiff in March. This time, James scored from inside the area in the 69th minute. Wales captain Aaron Ramsey put the visitors ahead in the first half with the Czechs replying through Jakub Pesek. Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward produced a major blunder in the second hlaf, failing to control a back pass from Ramsey that ended in his net. Estonia also beat Belarus 2-0. Wales leads the group.