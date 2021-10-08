FIFA plans to postpone Club World Cup until 2022

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — People familiar with the planning say FIFA plans to postpone the Club World Cup until early next year due to hosting challenges linked to the pandemic. The people say FIFA is now exploring staging the event in January or February. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing talks. Coronavirus restrictions led to Japan withdrawing from staging the seven-team tournament this December and South Africa then abandoned a bid due to the need to get more of the country vaccinated. Qatar is an option to help the Gulf nation test venues for the men’s national teams’ World Cup that starts in November 2022.