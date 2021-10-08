Hamilton leads from Verstappen in 1st Turkish GP practice

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has posted the fastest time ahead of title rival Max Verstappen in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix. This season’s narrow championship leader was .43 seconds ahead of the Red Bull driver. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was .48 behind Hamilton in third spot. There is a second practice later at Istanbul Park. Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races to go including this one. But the Mercedes driver’s lead could be lost on Sunday as Hamilton starts the race with a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season after Mercedes fitted a fourth combustion engine.