Irving could join Nets at practice after ruling from city

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving could join the Brooklyn Nets at practice this weekend after a ruling that their practice facility doesn’t fall under a New York coronavirus vaccination mandate. The Nets were told Friday that the training center is considered a private facility. The city’s vaccine mandate requires pro athletes practicing or playing in public venues to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Irving still wouldn’t be able to play in home games if he doesn’t meet the vaccination requirement, but at least he can be with the Nets when they are practicing at home.