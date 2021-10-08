NFL: Cowboys lineman Collins bribed drug-testing official

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The NFL is accusing Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins of trying to bribe a drug-testing official before the player was suspended five games for a violation of the substance-abuse policy. The allegation has surfaced in a federal court case after Collins sued the league, its management council and Commissioner Roger Goodell while seeking an injunction to stop the suspension with two games remaining. The NFL says Collins has a long history of violations. The lineman’s representatives deny the allegation of bribery and say the league wrongfully imposed suspensions in violation of the labor agreement.