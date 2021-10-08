Panthers’ McCaffrey doubtful for Sunday’s game vs Eagles

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Panthers have listed running back Christian McCaffrey as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The news comes after McCaffrey practiced all three days on a limited basis this week. He missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a strained hamstring. If McCaffrey doesn’t play he will have missed 15 of Carolina’s last 21 games due to injury. The team has also listed left tackle Cam Erving (neck) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) as out for Sunday.