Receiver Kadarius Toney creating exicitement for N.Y. Giants

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — All the problems first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney had in training camp and the early part of the season seem forgotten. The wide receiver out of Florida opened a lot of eyes this past weekend in catching a career-best five passes for 74 yards. The numbers really aren’t spectacular, but what Toney showed on the field was. While he did not score or have a play more than 21 yards, the 22-year-old wideout is quick and elusive. He can make defenders miss, and with his speed he can turn a short play into a major gain or score quickly.