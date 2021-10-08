Reynolds, Charlotte hold off Florida International 45-33

AP National Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Chris Reynolds passed for 203 yards and four touchdowns, Shadrick Byrd had two long kickoff returns that led to points and Charlotte defeated Florida International 45-33. An interception returned 39 yards for a touchdown by Jon Alexander with 5:45 left in the game sealed the win for Charlotte, although FIU kept on coming. The Panthers Max Bortenschlager was 19-for-30 passing with career-highs of 466 yards and four touchdowns — three in the fourth quarter.