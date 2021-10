AP National Sports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw four touchdown passes and Alabama State rolled to a Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15. Crawley found Jeremiah Hixon from 18 yards out in the first quarter and again from 51 yards out in the second to make it 14-0. He added a 43-yard strike to Ezra Gray in the third quarter and a 23-yard pass to E’Shawn Mayes in the fourth to put the Hornets up 28-3.