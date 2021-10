Bills ink CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

AP National Sports

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension through 2024. The deal is for $24 million, with about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018. The 25-year-old Johnson has played a valuable role as Buffalo’s nickel cornerback. He had a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended against Miami in Week 2, becoming the fifth Bills player since 1999 to accomplish the feat. In 42 regular-season games, Johnson has 201 tackles, nine of them behind the line of scrimmage, 20 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.