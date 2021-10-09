Brown runs for 146 yards in UCLA’s 34-16 win over Arizona

AP National Sports

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Brittain Brown ran for 146 yards and a touchdown, Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for three touchdowns and UCLA extended Arizona’s school-record losing streak to 17 games with a 34-16 victory. UCLA relied on its ground game early as Thompson-Robinson struggled to find the mark and Brown sealed the victory with a 48-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Thompson-Robinson was limited to 82 yards passing, but ran for two scores and threw for another. Arizona struggled in the red zone after moving the ball well against the Bruins and lost quarterback Jordan McCloud to a right knee injury in the fourth quarter.