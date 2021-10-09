Dartmouth edges Yale with late field goal, touchdown in OT

AP National Sports

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard scored on a 7-yard run in overtime and Dartmouth defeated Yale 24-17 in a matchup of reigning Ivy League co-champions. Dartmouth’s Connor Davis tied the game at 17, connecting on a 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter, then the Big Green took the ball first in overtime. Howard lined up in a wildcat formation, took the snap, headed to the right and dragged a tackler the last three yards into the end zone. The Bulldogs were stopped on a fourth-and-1 pass attempt on their overtime possession.