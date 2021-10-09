Eovaldi, Rasmussen bring varied experience to key Game 3

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Rays manager Kevin Cash and Red Sox skipper Alex Cora have no problem sending out pitchers for their pivotal Game 3 AL Division Series matchup Sunday who have vastly different experiences on big stages. Boston’s going with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who has been the mound in some of the franchise’s biggest Game 3s in recent memory. That includes Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, when Eovaldi took over in the 12th inning and battled until the 18th, when the Dodgers’ Max Muncy finally tagged him for a walk-off homer. The Rays will go with right-hander Drew Rasmussen, whose only previous postseason appearance was last season when he was with Milwaukee.