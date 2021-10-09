Kelley with 5 TD passes, SE Louisiana tops Nicholls 58-48

AP National Sports

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley, the reigning Walter Payton Award winner, threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls 58-48. Kelley, for the second straight week, was also the Lions leading rusher with 14 carries for 55 yards and two more touchdowns. Lindsey Scott kept Nicholls in the hunt with 298 yards passing with three touchdowns as well as rushing 16 times for 108 additional yards and another TD. It was Scott’s fourth-straight 100-yard rushing game.