No. 24 SMU rallies, stays unbeaten with 31-24 win over Navy

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 24 SMU rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit to beat Navy 31-24. Bryan Massey scored on a 95-yard kickoff return to begin the comeback for the unbeaten Mustangs. SMU had the game tied by halftime and went up 31-24 on a 22-yard TD pass from Mordecai to Jordan Kerley with 8:19 remaining in the final quarter. Navy turned the ball over on downs twice after that.