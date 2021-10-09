No. 25 San Diego State starts fast, beats New Mexico 31-7

AP National Sports

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Bell rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Jordon Brookshire added two scoring runs and No. 25 San Diego State beat New Mexico 31-7 on Saturday night in its first game as a ranked team in two seasons. Bell had a 40-yard carry on the Aztecs’ first play from scrimmage and finished with his fourth 100-yard game of the season, hitting the mark before halftime of San Diego State’s Mountain West Conference opener. San Diego State is off to its second 5-0 start in 46 years, also doing it in 2017, and won a game as a ranked team for the first time since Oct. 7, 2017, against UNLV. New Mexico dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the MWC.