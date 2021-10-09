Patterson leads North Dakota State past Northern Iowa 34-20

AP National Sports

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Quincy Patterson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as North Dakota State powered past Northern Iowa 34-20 in a showdown of Missouri Valley Football Conference powers. Leading 13-10 at halftime, Patterson stretched the Bison lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. He scored on a keeper from the 4 and later rolled out for a 3-yard toss to Noah Gindorff as the unbeaten Bison pushed their lead to 27-10. Theo Day was 12-of-31 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, but was sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards.