Penn State’s Sean Clifford knocked out of game vs No. 3 Iowa

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions’ game against No. 3 Iowa. Clifford was out of uniform on the sideline before the start of the third quarter. Backup Ta’Quan Roberson, playing in his fourth career game, replaced him. The nature of Clifford’s injury was not disclosed. Clifford went to the locker room to get checked after taking a hard hit from linebacker Jack Campbell in the second quarter. With Roberson in the game, the Lions had minus-19 yards on their last three possessions before half.