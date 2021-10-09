Pennsylvania shuts down struggling Lehigh in 20-0 victory

AP National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Isaiah Malcome rushed for 204 yards, Trey Flowers ran for another 115 and Pennsylvania added to Lehigh’s misery, defeating the Mountain Hawks 20-0. The Mountain Hawks have not scored a touchdown this season and suffered their second consecutive shutout defeat. The Quakers piled up 329 yards rushing and both of their touchdowns came on the ground. The defense allowed just 119 yards and eight first downs in Penn’s first shutout since the 2009 team capped a perfect Ivy League season with a 34-0 win over Cornell.