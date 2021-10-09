Ronaldo helps Portugal win Qatar friendly, Serbia takes lead

AP National Sports

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has added to his goal-scoring record in men’s international soccer by helping Portugal brush off Qatar 3-0 in a friendly in Faro. Ronaldo made it 112 international goals in the 37th minute when he scored from a pass by Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot. Ronaldo had not played for two matches since he surpassed Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals. While Portugal played its friendly, Serbia took the lead of their World Cup qualifying group. A 1-0 win over Luxembourg lifted Serbia one point ahead of Portugal. Portugal has an extra game to play. Ireland also won its first game in Europe Group A.