Strong passes for 6 TDs, Nevada beats New Mexico St. 55-28

AP National Sports

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Carson Strong threw a career-high six touchdown passes — four in the second quarter — and Nevada cruised to a 55-28 win over New Mexico State. Strong hit Cole Turner for two scores and connected for one apiece with Toa Taua, Justin Lockhart, Melquan Stovall and Harry Ballad. BerDale Robins ripped the ball from New Mexico State’s Jared Wyatt and raced 25 yards for a score to give Nevada a 52-3 lead going into the fourth quarter. Jonah Johnson completed 38 of 62 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for the Aggies.