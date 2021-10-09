Superb Isak goal highlights Sweden qualifier win vs Kosovo

AP National Sports

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Alexander Isak has enhanced his burgeoning reputation with a superb individual goal in Sweden’s 3-0 win over Kosovo in World Cup qualifying. Sweden is within one point of Spain in Europe Group B. The Real Sociedad striker collected a pass on the left wing, put the ball through the legs of a challenger, then smashed a shot into the top corner from 30 meters. Greece scored two late goals to win at Georgia 2-0 and stay in third place, three points behind Sweden.