Brady’s 5 TD passes to pace Bucs’ 47-15 rout of Dolphins

AP National Sports

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns as Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 45-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Brown scored on receptions of 62 and 4 yards, joining Julio Jones, Jerry Rice, Torry Holt and Andre Johnson as the only players in league history with 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer than 150 games. Brady, meanwhile, threw for 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his career.