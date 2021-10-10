Chennai through to IPL final, beats Delhi in last-over drama

AP National Sports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth Indian Premier League final with two balls to spare after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs. Three-time champion Chennai reached 173-6 Sunday on the back of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s impressive 70 and Robin Uthappa’s 63. Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished off the game with three boundaries against Tom Curran in the final over. Delhi had posted a decent score of 172-5 after being asked to bat.