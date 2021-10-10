Falcons without starting S Erik Harris against Jets

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting safety Erik Harris for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London because of a calf injury. Falcons cornerback Avery Williams will also miss the game with a hamstring injury. Both were declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Atlanta lost cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a season-ending knee injury last week. The team activated defensive back Kendall Sheffield off injured reserve on Saturday as insurance. Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks, who has taken snaps in a wildcat formation, was also declared inactive.