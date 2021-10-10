Haslem, grieving loss of his father, back at Heat practice

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Udonis Haslem has rejoined the Miami Heat after missing the first two weeks of training camp to mourn his father. Haslem is the oldest player in the NBA at age 41 and the Heat’s longtime captain. The team gave him time and space to grieve after his father, Johnnie Haslem, died on Aug. 30 at age 70. Udonis Haslem rarely plays in games for the Heat anymore, but the team keeps him on the roster for his leadership on the practice court and in the locker room. He says he learned everything he knows about basketball from his dad, who was a college star at Stetson.