Lions’ Campbell can’t hide tears for latest last-second loss

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The emotion came spilling out of Detroit coach Dan Campbell after another crushing loss. Campbell successfully called for a 2-point conversion with 37 seconds left. That gave the Lions a one-point lead. The Vikings then moved in position for the winning field goal on the final play for a 19-17 victory. Campbell held back tears in his postgame news conference as he discussed the disappointment of defeat. The winless Lions lost to Baltimore by an identical score two weeks ago. Justin Tucker made an NFL-record 66-yard field goal in that game as time expired to give the Ravens the win.