Vikes survive Lions rally 19-17 on Joseph FG at final gun

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Joseph made a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give the Minnesota Vikings a 19-17 victory over the winless Lions. New Detroit coach Dan Campbell successfully called for the go-ahead 2-point conversion try with 37 seconds left. Joseph made four field goals as the Vikings casually played the field position game until the extra-safe strategy nearly cost them. The Vikings are 2-3. The Lions are 0-5. Alexander Mattison fumbled on a third-and-7 run from the Minnesota 21 right after the 2-minute warning with Detroit out of timeouts. The Lions took the lead on a TD and Campbell’s gamble.