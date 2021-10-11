Bengals QB Burrow OK after precautionary hospital visit

AP National Sports

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy and expected to play Sunday after a precautionary hospital visit. He suffered a bruised throat during Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow was taken to the hospital but wasn’t admitted. The Bengals go on the road against the Detroit Lions this week. Burrow wasn’t sure when he took the hit to his throat. The quarterback was sacked three times and hit at least eight more times. He absorbed a violent hit from two Packers at the end of a second-quarter run that kept him on the ground for an extended period,