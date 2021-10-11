Blowin’ in the wind: Giants edge Dodgers 1-0 on Longoria HR

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evan Longoria homered off Max Scherzer in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0 on a blustery night to take a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series. It was the Giants’ second shutout in the best-of-five playoff after winning the opener 4-0. Game 4 is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium with Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday, if necessary. The Dodgers routed the Giants 9-2 to win Game 2, but mustered just five hits back at home. Longoria broke out of an 0-for-23 slump in a big way with his leadoff shot to left-center for his first postseason homer since 2013 with Tampa Bay.