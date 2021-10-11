Boston’s back: Kenya’s Kipyogei wins women’s marathon

AP National Sports

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Kenya’s Diana Kipyogei won the Boston Marathon women’s race in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes, 45 seconds. The elite women traversed more than half of the course in a pack, passing crowds that were smaller than normal but no less enthusiastic. Making her major marathon debut, the 27-year-old Kipyogei stayed in the pack until she broke away at the sharp turn heading into the Newton Hills, a strategic spot where race outcomes have been sealed in the past.