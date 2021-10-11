Browns’ Owusu-Koramoah out of hospital, has throat bruise

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was released from a hospital and cleared to travel after being treated and evaluated for a bruised throat. Owusu-Koramoah got hurt in the second half of Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was taken to a hospital near SoFi Stadium, according to a team spokesman. The second-round pick from Notre Dame appeared to get hurt while making a tackle. He struggled getting to the sideline and dropped to one knee while grabbing at his throat area. Owusu-Koramoah played 68 of 75 defensive snaps. He finished with four tackles and forced a fumble in his most action this season.