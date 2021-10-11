Colts don’t get their kicks in 31-25 OT loss to Ravens

AP National Sports

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was warming up before facing the Ravens when suddenly he felt a twinge in his hip that would last the entire night. His angst — and that of the Colts — extended well beyond the final whistle of their 31-25 overtime defeat Monday. Blankenship missed a conversion, had one field goal try blocked and was wide left on a 47-yard attempt at the end of regulation. The misfires were just part of an overall collapse by Indianapolis, which held a 25-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter before fading to defeat.