Dave Hakstol hopes for rebound success with expansion Kraken

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Dave Hakstol’s latest coaching stop is a massive undertaking leading the expansion Seattle Kraken. He’s hoping for a rebound in his coaching career. He was fired midway through his fourth season in his first stop as an NHL head coach in Philadelphia following a successful run at the Universtiy of North Dakota. He also spent time as an assistant in Toronto. He must take players who have never played together and mold Seattle into a competitive team in its first year. The season opener is Tuesday night in Las Vegas