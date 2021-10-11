Punchless Crew: Brewers slumping at worst possible time

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have picked the worst time of year to go ice cold at the plate. Ian Anderson and four Atlanta relievers blanked the Brewers for the second straight game in the NL Division Series, Milwaukee is on the brink of elimination after its second straight 3-0 loss. How futile have the Brewers been with a bat in their hands? They have just two runs in three games, their entire offensive production boiling down to one swing in Game 1. Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer off Charlie Morton for a 2-1 win. The Brewers haven’t scored since.