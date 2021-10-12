AP Source: Lions C Frank Ragnow has season-ending toe injury

AP National Sports

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says Detroit Lions standout center Frank Ragnow has a season-ending toe injury that requires surgery. The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not provided an update on Ragnow’s condition. Ragnow was hurt earlier this month at Chicago after he snapped the ball off quarterback Jared Goff and into the hands of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. Ragnow went on injured reserve last week and center Evan Brown made the first start of his three-year, four-team NFL career last Sunday at Minnesota. The Lions host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.