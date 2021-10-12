Athletes Unlimited starts basketball league

AP National Sports

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Athletes Unlimited is starting a basketball league this winter with 44 players, including WNBA guard Natasha Cloud. The season will be played in the same city running from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28. Players will earn points each week based on their team’s results as well as some individual stats. At the end of the week, the leading four players will draft the teams for the next week’s games. The rules will be similar to the WNBA. There will be over $1 million for the 44 players to earn, with the winner receiving roughly $50,000. The league is still finalizing the city where the games will be played.