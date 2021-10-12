LEADING OFF: La Russa, White Sox weigh ’22 after elimination

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is waiting to find out if Chicago wants him back after the club was eliminated by the Astros in their AL Division Series that ended Tuesday night. The Hall of Famer was lured out of retirement to help the star-studded White Sox make a deep postseason run. Instead, they never got the pitching and only occasionally got the hitting that carried them to their first division championship in 13 years. There were big questions about how the old-school, three-time World Series champion would relate to Chicago’s fun-loving young stars like Tim Anderson after a decade away from the dugout. It wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. And it’s not clear if La Russa will return next season.