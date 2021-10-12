Venezuela players miss practice because of COVID protocols
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Venezuela players have missed practice in Santiago ahead of a World Cup qualifying game against Chile because of COVID-19 protocols. Venezuela’s soccer federation says all of its players had shown negative tests for the coronavirus upon arrival in Chile and again after being tested at the team hotel. Media reports from Chile say some Venezuelan players had difficulties producing documents showing they had been vaccinated and weren’t immediately allowed to leave the hotel.
