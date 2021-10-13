French football league opposes plans for biennial World Cup
PARIS (AP) — The French football league’s board adopted a motion Wednesday to oppose plans to play the men’s World Cup every two years, arguing that the tournament is a world heritage that should not be trivialized. The move came just weeks after the president of the soccer federation of men’s world champion France said he is not opposed to FIFA’s push for a biennial World Cup, despite widespread European resistance to the plan.
Comments