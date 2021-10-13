Half empty: Vikings offense dissects post-halftime problems

AP National Sports

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer gave his offensive staff an early homework assignment before the bye week. Coaches began dissecting why the Vikings have been frequently stalled after halftime. They’re trying to prevent a troubling pattern from becoming a trend. The Vikings have only 42 points after halftime in five games. That’s tied for the fourth-fewest in the league. Over the last four weeks, the offense has failed to score a touchdown in the second half. The Vikings play at Carolina this week. Then they have their break.